Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 26 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-2.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .243.
- Pillar has gotten a hit in 21 of 50 games this season (42.0%), including six multi-hit games (12.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with more than one RBI four times (8.0%).
- He has scored in 15 of 50 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.208
|AVG
|.269
|.255
|OBP
|.286
|.417
|SLG
|.493
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|14/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|2
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval (6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.22 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
