Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (67-37) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-51) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 1.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (11-3) for the Braves and Patrick Sandoval (6-7) for the Angels.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 59 out of the 91 games, or 64.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 15 of its 20 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 584 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule