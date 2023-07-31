Eddie Rosario -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks while batting .249.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 41st in slugging.

In 59.3% of his 91 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had an RBI in 26 games this year (28.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 41 .251 AVG .246 .283 OBP .311 .497 SLG .442 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 47/8 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings