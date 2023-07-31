Monday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (67-36) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (55-51) at 7:20 PM (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (10-8) versus the Angels and Griffin Canning (6-4).

Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 59, or 65.6%, of the 90 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 25 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 18-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 583.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Braves Schedule