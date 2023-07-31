Ireland vs. Nigeria: Women’s World Cup Group B Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 31
On Monday, July 31 at 6:00 AM ET, Nigeria (4 points) and Ireland (0 points) match up for each side's final match in Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The moneyline odds for Nigeria to win this game are +120, with the draw at +234 and Ireland at +218. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this match.
Nigeria vs. Ireland Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Nigeria Moneyline: +120
- Ireland Moneyline: +218
Nigeria vs. Ireland World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams average two goals per match combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams score a combined 2.5 goals per game, equal to this game's total.
- Nigeria has not been a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
- Nigeria has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of +120 or shorter.
- Ireland has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 0-0-2 in those games.
- Ireland has played as an underdog of +218 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Nigeria World Cup Stats
Ireland World Cup Stats
- Katie McCabe has scored one goal for Ireland in Women's World Cup (two games).
Nigeria vs. Ireland Recent Performance
- Nigeria went 0-1-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -11. This year, its record is 4-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+5 goal differential).
- Nigeria picked up a win on July 27 against Australia by a final score of 3-2. The victorious Nigeria took 17 fewer shots in the game, 10 compared to Australia's 27.
- Ohale, Oshoala and Kanu combined to score the three goals for their club in the match against .
- In 2022, Ireland was 1-0-0 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +4. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-1-5 (-7 goal differential).
- In its most recent game, Ireland was taken down by Canada 2-1 on July 26. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.
- McCabe had the only goal for Ireland on three shots.
Nigeria Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Tochukwu Oluehi
|36
|1
|-
|Ashleigh Plumptre
|25
|2
|-
|Osinachi Ohale
|31
|3
|-
|Glory Ogbonna
|24
|4
|-
|Onome Ebi
|40
|5
|-
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|29
|6
|-
|Toni Payne
|28
|7
|-
|Asisat Oshoala
|28
|8
|-
|Desire Oparanozie
|29
|9
|-
|Christy Ucheibe
|22
|10
|-
|Gift Monday
|21
|11
|-
|Uchenna Kanu
|26
|12
|-
|Deborah Abiodun
|19
|13
|-
|Oluwatosin Demehin
|21
|14
|-
|Rasheedat Ajibade
|23
|15
|-
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|22
|16
|-
|Francisca Ordega
|29
|17
|-
|Halimatu Ayinde
|28
|18
|-
|Onyi Echegini
|22
|19
|-
|Rofiat Imuran
|19
|20
|-
|Esther Okoronkwo
|26
|21
|-
|Michelle Alozie
|26
|22
|-
|Yewande Balogun
|39
|23
|-
Ireland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Courtney Brosnan
|27
|1
|Everton FC (England)
|Claire O'Riordan
|28
|2
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Chloe Mustaki
|28
|3
|Bristol City WFC (England)
|Louise Quinn
|33
|4
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Niamh Fahey
|35
|5
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Megan Connolly
|26
|6
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Diane Caldwell
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Ruesha Littlejohn
|33
|8
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Amber Barrett
|27
|9
|FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany)
|Denise O'Sullivan
|29
|10
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Katie McCabe
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Lily Agg
|29
|12
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Aine O'Gorman
|34
|13
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Heather Payne
|23
|14
|Florida State University (United States)
|Lucy Quinn
|29
|15
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Grace Moloney
|30
|16
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Sinead Farrelly
|33
|17
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Kyra Carusa
|27
|18
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Abbie Larkin
|18
|19
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Marissa Sheva
|26
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Ciara Grant
|30
|21
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Isibeal Atkinson
|22
|22
|-
|Megan Walsh
|28
|23
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
