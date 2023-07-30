Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 75), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 29 games this season (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 45.3% of his games this season (34 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.383
|OBP
|.378
|.546
|SLG
|.536
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|39/16
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.
