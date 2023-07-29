Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 13th in MLB action with 121 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore's .418 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Orioles have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Baltimore scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).

The Orioles are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Orioles' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Baltimore has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

Pitchers for the Orioles combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.296).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 141 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York has the eighth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.

Wells is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Wells enters the matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (6-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, July 21, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has three quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Rays W 5-3 Away Tyler Wells Taj Bradley 7/24/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Dean Kremer Cristopher Sanchez 7/25/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Taijuan Walker 7/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Away Kyle Bradish Ranger Suárez 7/28/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home Grayson Rodriguez Gerrit Cole 7/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Wells Clarke Schmidt 7/30/2023 Yankees - Home Dean Kremer Luis Severino 7/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Gibson Chris Bassitt 8/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Bradish Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Kevin Gausman 8/3/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tyler Wells Alek Manoah

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown

