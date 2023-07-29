Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Saturday, July 29 includes Formula 1, Formula E, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch even more racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 5:55 AM ET

5:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix - Sprint

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 10:25 AM ET

10:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula E: Round 15: London - Race

Series: Formula E

Formula E Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals - Qualifying

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula E: Hankook London E-Prix

Series: Formula E

Formula E Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Henry 180

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Road America 180

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!