Austin Riley -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

In 69.3% of his 101 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.9%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .305 AVG .242 .366 OBP .301 .557 SLG .434 26 XBH 16 12 HR 11 34 RBI 30 51/19 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

