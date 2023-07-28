The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Braves are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+150). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves failed to cover. In four consecutive games, Atlanta and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 10.1 runs.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 56-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Atlanta has a 27-9 record (winning 75% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Atlanta has played in 100 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-45-3).

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-19 32-17 23-11 41-25 51-31 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.