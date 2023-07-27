Check out the injury report for the Atlanta Dream (13-10), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Dream prepare for their matchup against the New York Liberty (17-5) at Barclays Center on Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Dream came out on top in their most recent matchup 78-65 against the Mercury on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.8 2.3 2.5

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.5 0.4

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Prime Video, YES, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Dream Player Leaders

The Dream get 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Allisha Gray.

Cheyenne Parker paces the Dream in rebounding (7.3 per game), and posts 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (sixth in the WNBA).

Nia Coffey is putting up 6.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 44% of her shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

The Dream receive 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Haley Jones.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 173.5

