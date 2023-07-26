When the Atlanta Braves (64-35) take on the Boston Red Sox (54-47) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET, Spencer Strider will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 189).

The favored Braves have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Braves and Red Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 86 times and won 56, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 36-13 (winning 73.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves went 4-6 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have won in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

