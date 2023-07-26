Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 187 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .490 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 189 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Strider has collected 11 quality starts this season.

Strider will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval

