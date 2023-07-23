How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There are two contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Washington Mystics.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 11-10
- PHO Record: 6-15
- WAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (13.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -186
- PHO Odds to Win: +151
- Total: 156.5 points
The New York Liberty face the Indiana Fever
The Fever go on the road to face the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 15-5
- IND Record: 6-15
- NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- IND Stats: 82.1 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -855
- IND Odds to Win: +561
- Total: 170.5 points
