Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .238.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this year (63.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (18.8%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (21.3%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 27 games this season (33.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-run games (5.0%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.239
|AVG
|.236
|.311
|OBP
|.315
|.447
|SLG
|.472
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|21
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser (3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .296 batting average against him.
