The Atlanta Dream's (12-9) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Saturday, July 22 matchup with the Connecticut Sun (16-6) at Gateway Center Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

The Sun will try for another victory over the Dream after an 82-71 win in their matchup on Thursday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.2 2.3 3.3

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray gets the Dream 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker is posting a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And she is producing 14.0 points and 1.5 assists, making 49.6% of her shots from the field.

Nia Coffey gives the Dream 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Haley Jones gives the Dream 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. She also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -1.5 168.5

