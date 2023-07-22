On Saturday, July 22, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (63-33) visit Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +115. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 55, or 66.3%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 47-19 (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

