Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .240 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 115th in batting average, 104th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 51 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (21.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this year (32 of 79), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|34
|.239
|AVG
|.242
|.311
|OBP
|.324
|.447
|SLG
|.484
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|19
|42/17
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
