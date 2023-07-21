Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (62-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (6-7) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

BSWI

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 53-27 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 537.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule