Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .265.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 22 of 37 games this year (59.5%), including eight multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 18.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (37.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (16.2%).
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year (14 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.278
|AVG
|.256
|.391
|OBP
|.299
|.593
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|12/10
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 13th, 1.078 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
