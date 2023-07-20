Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ozzie Albies (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 63 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (39.4%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (20.2%).
- He has scored in 44 of 94 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.240
|AVG
|.290
|.300
|OBP
|.342
|.458
|SLG
|.568
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|33/15
|K/BB
|26/13
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gallen (11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 13th, 1.078 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 21st.
