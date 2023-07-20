The Atlanta Braves (61-33) bring a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42), at 12:20 PM ET on Thursday.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.14 ERA).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.74 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.14 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (11-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, a 5.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.102 in 19 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 19 starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Spencer Strider vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with 479 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 109 home runs (14th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 3-for-19 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.

Gallen is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Gallen will try to last five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.078), and 21st in K/9 (9.5).

Zac Gallen vs. Braves

He will take the mound against a Braves offense that ranks fourth in the league with 867 total hits (on a .269 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .493 (first in the league) with 178 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Gallen has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Braves this season.

