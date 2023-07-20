New Zealand vs. Norway: Women’s World Cup Group A Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 20
A Group A meeting between Norway and New Zealand, their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 3:00 AM ET on July 20 at Eden Park.
Sportsbooks have given Norway odds of -374 to win this match, and New Zealand is at +913 (with the draw at +462). This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently +130, and the over is -169.
Norway vs. New Zealand Game Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Norway Moneyline: -374
- New Zealand Moneyline: 913
Norway Last World Cup Performance
Norway reached the quarterfinals of the most recent World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by England 3-0. At the previous World Cup, Isabell Herlovsen was the team's top scorer with two goals. Also in that tournament, Lisa-Marie Utland added one goal.
New Zealand Last World Cup Performance
After collecting zero points in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup (0-0-3 record), New Zealand was knocked out of contention.
Norway vs. New Zealand Recent Performance
- Norway is 0-2-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).
- In its most recent match versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team (on April 11), Norway ended up with a 3-3 draw with Sweden.
- So far this year, New Zealand is 1-0-6 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -18. In 2022, it was 1-1-6 in such matches (-12 goal differential).
- In its most recent matchup with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Vietnam on July 10 -- New Zealand won 2-0.
Norway Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Cecilie Fiskerstrand
|27
|1
|Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway)
|Anja Sonstevold
|31
|2
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Sara Horte
|22
|3
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Tuva Hansen
|25
|4
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Guro Bergsvand
|29
|5
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Maren Mjelde
|33
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|25
|7
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Vilde Boe Risa
|28
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Karina Saevik
|27
|9
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|28
|10
|-
|Guro Reiten
|28
|11
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Guro Pettersen
|31
|12
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Thea Bjelde
|23
|13
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Ada Hegerberg
|28
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amalie Eikeland
|27
|15
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Mathilde Harviken
|21
|16
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Julie Blakstad
|21
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Frida Maanum
|24
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marit Bratberg Lund
|25
|19
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Emilie Haavi
|31
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Anna Josendal
|22
|21
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Sophie Roman Haug
|24
|22
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Aurora Mikalsen
|27
|23
|SK Brann (Norway)
New Zealand Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Erin Nayler
|31
|1
|IFK Norrkoping (Sweden)
|Ria Percival
|33
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Claudia Bunge
|23
|3
|Melbourne Victory (Australia)
|C.J. Bott
|28
|4
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Michaela Foster
|24
|5
|-
|Malia Steinmetz
|24
|6
|-
|Ali Riley
|35
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Daisy Cleverley
|26
|8
|Koge Nord FC (Denmark)
|Gabi Rennie
|22
|9
|Arizona State University (United States)
|Annalie Longo
|32
|10
|-
|Olivia Chance
|29
|11
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Betsy Hassett
|32
|12
|Stjarnan (Iceland)
|Rebekah Stott
|30
|13
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Katie Bowen
|29
|14
|-
|Paige Satchell
|25
|15
|-
|Jacqui Hand
|24
|16
|Aland United (Finland)
|Hannah Wilkinson
|31
|17
|Melbourne City FC (Australia)
|Grace Jale
|24
|18
|-
|Elizabeth Anton
|24
|19
|Perth Glory FC (Australia)
|Indiah Paige Riley
|21
|20
|-
|Victoria Esson
|32
|21
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
|Milly Clegg
|17
|22
|-
|Anna Leat
|22
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
