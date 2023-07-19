On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .262 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 11.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (25.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (8.5%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (35.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .301 AVG .229 .352 OBP .279 .460 SLG .397 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 24/7 K/BB 27/9 7 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings