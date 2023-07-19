How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: BSSO
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 176 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, putting up 349 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (527 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.266).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Morton is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Morton will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
