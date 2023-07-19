Wednesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-32) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at 7:20 PM (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 80 times and won 53, or 66.2%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has entered 24 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 18-6 in those contests.
  • The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Atlanta has scored 527 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 9 @ Rays L 10-4 Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
July 14 White Sox W 9-0 Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
July 15 White Sox L 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
July 16 White Sox L 8-1 Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
July 18 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
July 19 Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
July 20 Diamondbacks - Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
July 21 @ Brewers - Kolby Allard vs Freddy Peralta
July 22 @ Brewers - TBA vs Adrian Houser
July 23 @ Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
July 25 @ Red Sox - Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello

