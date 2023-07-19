Wednesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-32) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at 7:20 PM (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 80 times and won 53, or 66.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 24 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 18-6 in those contests.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 527 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Braves Schedule