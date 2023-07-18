The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .263 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.

In 60.0% of his 70 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (11.4%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this season, Harris II has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .303 AVG .229 .355 OBP .279 .468 SLG .397 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 13 RBI 14 24/7 K/BB 27/9 7 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings