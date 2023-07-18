On Tuesday, Matt Olson (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .258.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Olson is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (61 of 92), with at least two hits 24 times (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (28.3%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this season (45.7%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (21.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 51 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .276 AVG .240 .366 OBP .353 .611 SLG .532 29 XBH 21 16 HR 14 42 RBI 35 53/25 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings