Currently the Atlanta Falcons are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Atlanta ranked 24th in the with 318.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Falcons won just one game on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

When favored, Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

Richie Grant compiled two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

