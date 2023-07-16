In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 final on Sunday, Richard Gasquet takes on Benoit Paire.

Gasquet is favored (-165) bring home the title versus Paire (+120).

Richard Gasquet vs. Benoit Paire Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 16

Court Surface: Clay

Richard Gasquet vs. Benoit Paire Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 62.3% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Benoit Paire -165 Odds to Win Match +120 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Richard Gasquet vs. Benoit Paire Trends and Insights

Gasquet defeated Flavio Cobolli 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Paire defeated Luciano Darderi 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 24.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.

In his 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Gasquet has played an average of 24.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Paire is averaging 23.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.5% of those games.

On clay, Paire has played 10 matches and averaged 26.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Gasquet has two wins, while Paire has zero. In their most recent match on February 26, 2020, Gasquet came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

In four head-to-head sets between Gasquet and Paire, Gasquet has yet to lose one.

Gasquet and Paire have faced off in 43 total games, with Gasquet taking 25 and Paire claiming 18.

Gasquet and Paire have played two times, averaging 21.5 games and two sets per match.

