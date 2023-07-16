Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (batting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .258.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.4%).
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (24.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.7%).
- In 25 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.295
|AVG
|.229
|.350
|OBP
|.279
|.467
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|14
|23/7
|K/BB
|27/9
|6
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 46th, 1.344 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
