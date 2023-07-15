In Wimbledon final on Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova meets Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur is favored (-210) to win the tournament against Vondrousova (+175).

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 67.7% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur +175 Odds to Win Match -210 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

By beating No. 76-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday, Vondrousova reached the finals.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Jabeur defeated No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vondrousova has played 20.7 games per match and won 58.9% of them.

Vondrousova has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Jabeur has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 55.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Jabeur has played nine matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

In four head-to-head-matchups, Vondrousova and Jabeur have split 2-2. Vondrousova took their most recent clash on March 13, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Vondrousova and Jabeur, each winning five sets against the other.

Vondrousova and Jabeur have competed in 98 total games, and Vondrousova has won more often, claiming 50 of them.

In their four matches against each other, Vondrousova and Jabeur are averaging 24.5 games and 2.5 sets.

