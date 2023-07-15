The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 49 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has homered in 12 games this year (15.0%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), with two or more RBI 11 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30 of 80 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .255 AVG .252 .290 OBP .324 .484 SLG .472 16 XBH 16 9 HR 5 26 RBI 17 40/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

