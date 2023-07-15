In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, Alejandro Tabilo meets Benoit Paire.

In this Semifinal match, Tabilo is favored (-250) against Paire (+175) .

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Benoit Paire Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Benoit Paire Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Tabilo has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alejandro Tabilo Benoit Paire -250 Odds to Win Match +175 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Benoit Paire Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 188-ranked Kimmer Coppejans 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Friday, Tabilo advanced to the semifinals.

Paire advanced to the semifinals by taking down No. 401-ranked Carlos Sanchez Jover 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

Tabilo has played 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

Tabilo has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Paire has averaged 23.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.5% of the games.

On clay, Paire has played 10 matches and averaged 26.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On May 14, 2023, Tabilo and Paire matched up in the ATP Challenger Francavilla, Italy Men Singles 2023 finals. Tabilo took home the win 6-1, 7-5.

Tabilo and Paire have played two sets, and Tabilo has emerged with the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Tabilo has beaten Paire in 13 of 19 total games between them, good for a 68.4% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Tabilo and Paire have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.

