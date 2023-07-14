Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Michael Kopech and the Chicago White SoxJuly 14 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 104th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 60 of 89 games this season (67.4%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (24.7%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (22.5%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this year (40.4%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (44.9%), including nine multi-run games (10.1%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.290
|.289
|OBP
|.342
|.454
|SLG
|.568
|16
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/13
|K/BB
|26/13
|1
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 28, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
