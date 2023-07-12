The Atlanta Dream (10-8) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-15) at Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Dream won their last matchup 88-77 against the Sky on Sunday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE

FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.5 assists and 14.9 points.

Allisha Gray is putting up 18.1 points, 3.2 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Nia Coffey posts 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc (fifth in WNBA) with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Haley Jones is averaging 4.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Dream vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -7.5 170.5

