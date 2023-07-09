Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .254.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 36 .290 AVG .227 .330 OBP .277 .460 SLG .398 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 22/4 K/BB 27/9 6 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings