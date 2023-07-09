The Chicago Sky (8-9) hit the court against the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 9, 2023 on MARQ and BSSE.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: MARQ and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-11.3)

Chicago (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Dream vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Atlanta's 15 games so far this season, 11 have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dream Performance Insights

Offensively, the Dream are the third-best squad in the WNBA (86.9 points per game). But defensively they are the worst (88.8 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game). However it is second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.8 per game).

In 2023, the Dream are second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2023, the Dream are sixth in the league in 3-point makes (7 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.4% from downtown, the Dream are seventh and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, Atlanta has taken 72.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77.0% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 23.0% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.