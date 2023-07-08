Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) against the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-4) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 75 times and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 35-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Atlanta has scored 489 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule