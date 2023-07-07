Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Friday's WNBA schedule includes the Chicago Sky (8-9) playing at home against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at Wintrust Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Chicago beat Indiana 89-87 in its last game. Courtney Williams led the way with 28 points and eight assists, followed by Elizabeth Williams with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. With a final score of 90-79, Atlanta defeated Los Angeles the last time out. Allisha Gray led the team (23 PTS, 6 AST, 57.1 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).
Sky vs. Dream Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Sky (-115 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Dream (-105 to win)
- What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)
- What's the over/under?: 170.5
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ION
Dream Season Stats
- The Dream are the third-best team in the league in points scored (86.9 per game) but worst in points conceded (88.8).
- On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game). But it is second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.8 per game).
- With 18.9 assists per game, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA.
- Atlanta is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (14.7) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Dream are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.
- In 2023, Atlanta is seventh in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).
Dream Home/Away Splits
- The Dream average 87.9 points per game at home, 1.9 more than away (86). On defense they concede 90.6 per game, 3.6 more than away (87).
- Atlanta grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (35.6) than away (36.6), and it allows more boards at home (37.3) than away (36.3).
- At home the Dream are collecting 17.6 assists per game, 2.7 less than on the road (20.3).
- At home Atlanta commits 15.1 turnovers per game, 0.8 more than on the road (14.3). It forces 13.3 turnovers per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (13.6).
- At home the Dream drain 7.3 treys per game, 0.5 more than away (6.8). They shoot 40.8% from beyond the arc at home, 8.1% higher than on the road (32.7%).
- At home Atlanta gives up 8.3 treys per game, 1.5 more than away (6.8). The team concedes 35.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 4.3% higher than on the road (31.2%).
Dream Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Dream have been the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- This season, the Dream have won four of their 10 games, or 40%, when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta's record against the spread is 8-6-0.
- Against the spread, as a 1.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 6-5.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Dream.
