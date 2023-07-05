The Atlanta Braves (57-28) match up against the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) after Ozzie Albies homered twice in a 6-5 defeat to the Guardians. The game begins at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 6.89 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-5, 6.18 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

Soroka (1-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.468 in three games this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Quantrill is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Quantrill has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

