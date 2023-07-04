Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this season (38 of 62), with more than one hit 11 times (17.7%).
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has had an RBI in 14 games this season (22.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.290
|AVG
|.250
|.330
|OBP
|.306
|.460
|SLG
|.446
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|6
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.