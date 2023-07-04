How to Watch the Braves vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians will send Kolby Allard and Shane Bieber, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 161 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .498 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.272).
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (474 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.260).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will look to Allard (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
