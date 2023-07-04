Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (57-27) and Cleveland Guardians (41-43) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kolby Allard to the mound, while Shane Bieber (5-5) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 73 times and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 43 of its 57 games, or 75.4%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 474.

The Braves have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule