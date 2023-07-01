A strong season is unlikely for the UAB Blazers in 2023, given their win total over/under of five.

UAB Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 -120 -105 54.5%

Blazers' 2022 Performance

Offensively, UAB ranked 32nd in FBS with 438.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 48th in total defense (360.6 yards allowed per contest).

UAB ranked 102nd in passing yards last year (203.2 per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in FBS with 194.2 passing yards allowed per game.

UAB was 5-1 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

The Blazers lost every time as underdogs (0-3), but they went 7-3 as favorites.

UAB's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Dewayne McBride RB 1,710 YDS / 19 TD / 131.5 YPG / 7.3 YPC Jermaine Brown Jr. RB 948 YDS / 8 TD / 72.9 YPG / 5.7 YPC Dylan Hopkins QB 1,920 YDS (63.3%) / 10 TD / 4 INT

116 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.9 RUSH YPG Trea Shropshire WR 41 REC / 923 YDS / 6 TD / 71.0 YPG Noah Wilder LB 82 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Jaylen Key DB 48 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Tyler Taylor LB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Grayson Cash DB 36 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT

Blazers' Strength of Schedule

The Blazers are playing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

UAB is facing the 15th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

In 2023, UAB will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

UAB 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 NC A&T August 31 - - 2 @ Georgia Southern September 9 - - 3 Louisiana September 16 - - 4 @ Georgia September 23 - - 5 @ Tulane September 30 - - 6 South Florida October 7 - - 7 @ UTSA October 14 - - 8 Memphis October 21 - - 10 Florida Atlantic November 4 - - 11 @ Navy November 11 - - 12 Temple November 18 - - 13 @ North Texas November 25 - -

