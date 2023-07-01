A strong season is unlikely for the UAB Blazers in 2023, given their win total over/under of five.

Looking to place a futures bet on UAB's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UAB Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
5 -120 -105 54.5%

Bet on UAB's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Blazers' 2022 Performance

  • Offensively, UAB ranked 32nd in FBS with 438.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 48th in total defense (360.6 yards allowed per contest).
  • UAB ranked 102nd in passing yards last year (203.2 per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in FBS with 194.2 passing yards allowed per game.
  • UAB was 5-1 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
  • The Blazers lost every time as underdogs (0-3), but they went 7-3 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UAB's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Dewayne McBride RB 1,710 YDS / 19 TD / 131.5 YPG / 7.3 YPC
Jermaine Brown Jr. RB 948 YDS / 8 TD / 72.9 YPG / 5.7 YPC
Dylan Hopkins QB 1,920 YDS (63.3%) / 10 TD / 4 INT
116 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.9 RUSH YPG
Trea Shropshire WR 41 REC / 923 YDS / 6 TD / 71.0 YPG
Noah Wilder LB 82 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Jaylen Key DB 48 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
Tyler Taylor LB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Grayson Cash DB 36 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT

Blazers' Strength of Schedule

  • The Blazers are playing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
  • UAB is facing the 15th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In 2023, UAB will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

UAB 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 NC A&T August 31 - -
2 @ Georgia Southern September 9 - -
3 Louisiana September 16 - -
4 @ Georgia September 23 - -
5 @ Tulane September 30 - -
6 South Florida October 7 - -
7 @ UTSA October 14 - -
8 Memphis October 21 - -
10 Florida Atlantic November 4 - -
11 @ Navy November 11 - -
12 Temple November 18 - -
13 @ North Texas November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.