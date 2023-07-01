Tyler Allgeier: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Tyler Allgeier when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Tyler Allgeier Injury Status
Allgeier is currently not on the injured list.
Tyler Allgeier 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|210 CAR, 1,035 YDS (4.9 YPC), 3 TD
|17 TAR, 16 REC, 139 YDS, 1 TD
Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|143.40
|69
|21
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|104.37
|145
|42
|2023 ADP
|-
|102
|38
Tyler Allgeier 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|6
|25
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|10
|84
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|13
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|15
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|16
|50
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|14
|39
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|10
|99
|0
|1
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|8
|20
|0
|3
|-17
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|8
|55
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|10
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|17
|139
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|18
|74
|0
|4
|43
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|20
|83
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|24
|135
|0
|0
|0
|0
