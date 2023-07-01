Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is +15000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Young.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trae Young MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+15000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Clutch Player Odds: +2500 (9th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)

Think Trae Young will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Trae Young 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 28.2 705 Rebounds 3.0 75 Assists 11.1 277 Steals 1.3 32 Blocks 0.2 4 FG% 43.4% 219-for-505 3P% 38.7% 87-for-225

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Trae Young's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

BSSUN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.