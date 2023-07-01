In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Ryan O'Reilly's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Ryan O'Reilly 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 19:57 638:50
Goals 0.4 13
Assists 0.4 13
Points 0.8 26
Hits 0.4 12
Takeaways 0.9 29
Giveaways 0.4 13
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Ryan O'Reilly's Next Game

