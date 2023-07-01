MyCole Pruitt's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

MyCole Pruitt Injury Status

Pruitt is currently not on the injury report.

MyCole Pruitt 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 21 TAR, 16 REC, 150 YDS, 4 TD

MyCole Pruitt Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 39.00 281 39 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.48 518 108 2023 ADP - 783 123

Other Falcons Players

MyCole Pruitt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 49ers 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 6 0 Week 10 @Panthers 1 1 6 0 Week 11 Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 12 @Commanders 3 2 9 1 Week 13 Steelers 1 1 7 1 Week 15 @Saints 3 2 20 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 4 4 49 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 3 34 1

