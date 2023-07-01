Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .718 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.298
|AVG
|.239
|.340
|OBP
|.297
|.479
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 86 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins are sending Perez (5-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 1.34 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
